FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence City Council unanimously voted Wednesday to become part of a multimillion settlement between the state of Alabama and two opioid manufacturers.

The settlement comes from the companies Johnson & Johnson and McKesson for damages caused by the opioid crisis in the United States. The resolution was approved a special called meeting on Wednesday, July 27.

The deadline to become part of the settlement is Thursday, July 28.

The council already voted to opt into a smaller settlement with a third opioid manufacturer, Endo Pharmaceutical, earlier this year.

“There are several cities involved, so they’ve all really got to decide,” said City Council President Dick Jordan.

Jordan told News 19 the amount of money awarded to the city will depend on the severity of the damage caused by opioids in the area. There are several other cities that will be arguing for the money as well.

According to City Attorney Bill Musgrove, the city could eventually be awarded up to just over $1.1 million in total. That number depends on the severity of the damage caused by opioids in the area. However, it will take several years before the money has been totally dispersed.

The money also comes with a heavy set of stipulations. They must be used to “remediate any harm caused by opioids.”

Jordan said they will rely on their attorneys to determine exactly what that means and how the money will be used in the city.