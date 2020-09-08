Florence Utilities upgrades online bill pay system to make it more user friendly

FLORENCE, Ala. — Florence Utilities customers looking to pay their bill online Wednesday morning are asked to be aware of a temporary shutdown of the website.

This is because of planned maintenance as the city upgrades the online Ebiz and Speedpay payment systems.

The upgraded site will come with all-new features like a usage history of up to twelve months, a detailed breakdown of each utility charge, and the ability to add authorized users on an account.

“I think it’s going to be good for our customers,” Florence Mayor Steve Holt said. “That’s what we’re looking for is to make this as customer-friendly as absolutely possible.”

The system upgrades are split into two phases with the Ebiz upgrades available starting Wednesday and a second phase allowing bills to be downloaded and printed starting in October. That second phase will also include a new payment processor called Invoice Cloud which will have more customer service options.

See below for a complete list of changes happening with phase one:

NEW Usage History : Customers will have access to 12 months of billing history, usage history, and payment history. NEW Current Billing Details : Customers will view current billing information with a detailed breakdown of each utility charge. NEW Bill Calculator : Customers will have access to a bill calculator tool that will provide an estimate of their next bill. The bill calculator can be used by service to key in the customer meters’ readings or an estimated reading to calculate approximate billing amount. NEW Add Account : Customers can be added to make payments on another account with account identifying information. This is an excellent option for those that pay a family member’s bill. The customer’s account number, last four digits of the social security number, phone number for the account, and name on the account will be needed. NEW E-Billing Enrollment : Customers can choose to receive an email when the bill is ready to view. Customers will still receive the paper copy of their bill unless they choose to go paperless. Recurring Drafts : Customers can set up a recurring bank draft by keying in their banking information or easily change the current reoccurring bank draft information. Manage Account : Users will have the option to delete online profiles, change their password, and recover user id or passwords as needed.