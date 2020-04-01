Florence Utilities suspending disconnections, late fees through April 15

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Utilities announced they are suspending disconnections and late fees through April 15 in an effort to help customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though services will not be disconnected for nonpayment, customers are reminded they are still responsible for their bill. Customers can contact the collections department at 256-760-6525 for information on individual circumstances and can arrange for extensions and payment options.

Payments will continue to be accepted through the drive-through, dropbox and online. Drive-through hours will be extended April 1-3 from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Customers are asked to check the City of Florence’s Facebook or website for updates.

Anyone with questions can call 256-760-6300.