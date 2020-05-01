Florence Utilities resuming late fees, disconnects for nonpayment

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Utilties has announced it will resume charging customers late fees and disconnecting them if they fail to pay.

Customers will be charged late fees and will be disconnected beginning Tuesday, May 26.

Customers who are behind on their payments need to bring their accounts up to date or contact collections at (25) 760-6525 immediately.

As a reminder, the utility says the Florence City Hall lobby is still closed and customers can pay their bills through the drive-thru, dropbox on Short Court Street, or online.