FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A phone scam involving Florence Utilities has been reported by several Florence residents.

Florence Police Department officials said these scammers claim to be from the utility company offering to give refund checks and ask for the resident’s payment information.

“A person or persons are calling and advising that customers either owe money or are entitled to a refund and are asking for banking information,” said Sergeant Ryan Kelly of the Florence Police Department, “Florence Utilities does not operate this way.”

In a statement from the Florence Utilities Department, they said that they will never call and request personal billing information. They also assured that they do not use a third-party rebate service.

Anyone who thinks they have been a victim of this scam should call the Florence Police Department immediately at (256) 760-6610. For other questions or concerns, residents can call Florence Utilities at (256) 760-6512.