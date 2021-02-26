Florence Tree Commission gives away trees for Arbor Day

FLORENCE, Ala. — The last full week of February is Arbor Week in Alabama, with Arbor Day being celebrated on Thursday.
As part of the celebration, the City of Florence Tree Commission held a tree giveaway at Deibert Park. The commission gave away 100 white dogwood trees.
The National Arbor Day Foundation has designated Florence a “Tree City USA” for 34 consecutive years for its efforts.
“Arbor Week was started years ago out in Nebraska and the trees are healthy and it’s to promote tree growth,” Florence Tree Commission Treasurer Preston Hillis said. “The city of Florence is a Tree City USA and you have to fulfill a lot of commitments to get that award every year.”
The Alabama Forestry Commission also held a tree giveaway in Florence at Wildwood Park.