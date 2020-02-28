Florence Tree Commission gives away 100 dogwood trees for Arbor Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. — Across the nation, Arbor Day is celebrated in April. In Alabama, it’s celebrated the last week in February. As part of that celebration, there was a white dogwood tree giveaway at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library Thursday morning.

The Florence Tree Commission and Mayor Steve Holt announced that the city has been named a "Tree City USA" for the 33rd year. Being selected requires a cooperative effort between the Florence Street, Electricity, and Parks and Recreation Departments as well as the Florence Housing Authority, Mayor Steve Holt, Florence City Council, Florence Tree Commission, and Urban Forestry Association.

Officials spoke on how Arbor Day teaches young people the importance of proper tree care. “It teaches you to care for the trees, to get them to grow; you can’t just put them in the ground and expect them to grow, you have to be careful with them," said Joe McPhail, a board member of the Alabama Urban Forestry Association.

Also at the celebration, there was an Arbor Day poster contest between the 5th-grade classes of Kilby Laboratory School and Hibbett Middle School. The Florence Tree Commission has chosen the top five entries and they are displayed in the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library Youth Services.

For anyone who missed the chance at getting a white dogwood tree, the Florence Tree Commission can be reached at (256) 710-9057.