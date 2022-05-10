FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Kick off summer in Florence at this year’s Sweetwater Pop-Up Market!

The family-friendly event will be held on Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Huntsville Road near the roundabout. The market features local businesses, live entertainment, vendors, and fresh produce.

Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services will be on-hand with popcorn and pets available for adoption.

“There will be plenty of activities for the kids such a rock-climbing wall, corn-hole, and inflatables,” said Bill Griffin, a member of the Florence City Council. “While enjoying the fun, shop with local vendors and eat with local businesses, including Sweetwater Bakery, Staggs, and Rays at the Bank.”

If you want to register as a vendor, visit florenceforward.org. It is free to attend and be a vendor at the event.