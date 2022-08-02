FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The 7 Points Marketplace in Florence is home to dozens of locally-owned small businesses in the Shoals – but it’s popularity has dwindled over the last decade.

Many in the city say it’s one of Florence’s hidden gems. Through beautification projects and community events, city officials hope to bring some new faces to the area.

“We really like the 7 Points area and wanted to see it grow, and it’s been growing a lot,” said Rob McFarlane, a co-owner of Northwood Social, a restaurant in 7 Points. “I think we could really utilize this area and Pocket Park, and I’d like to see it grow even more.”

Florence officials and the business development office are hosting a pop-up market on August 26, complete with live music, inflatables, and other family-friendly activities. The market will feature all of the unique local businesses in the area.

McFarlane said the market could give their businesses the exposure that they need.

“We’re really thankful to have that, the support we’ve had,” McFarlane stated. “We’re still trying to get our name out there, because I know a lot of people don’t even know we’re here yet, ya know?”

The 7-Points Marketplace is home to dozens of locally-owned businesses including Sugarbakers, Mom’s, Midtowne Butcher, North Wood Social, El Pollito Loco , Simply Baked, and more.

The pop-up market will be on August 26, starting at 4 p.m. on Northwood Avenue.