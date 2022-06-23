FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Florence will host the 2022 “Kids Fest” later this month!

The event will include inflatables, games, a rock wall, disc golf, golfing tips, music, and more! The first 400 kids to arrive will receive a free kids meal from Texas Roadhouse. KONA Ice will also be available for free.

Kids Fest is sponsored by the City of Florence and Florence Parks & Recreation.

The event will be held on Thursday, June 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lewis Field. The field is located at 1050 Pruitt Street.