Florence to host AHSAA North Regional Softball Tournament for three more years

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Florence-Lauderdale Convention Visitors Bureau and Florence Parks and Recreation will host a regional softball tournament for three more years.

After winning a competitive contract, the Alabama High School Athletic Association North Regional Softball Tournament will stay in The Shoals for 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Sport Travel Trade Sales Manager Tyler Dolan said the economic impact from the 2021 tournament alone was more than $1.1 million in visitor spending.

“It’s something that we can’t be more thankful for, for sure,” Dolan said. “We know that it’s very important, very valuable to the Shoals area and that’s why it’s such a big deal for us to be able to bring this tournament to town this past year and then for the next three years.”

Adding to the economic impact from this year’s tournament, Dolan said the Shoals hospitality industry was able to book more than 1800 rooms just from the 53 participating teams. That’s not counting family and friends who also visited to watch the games.