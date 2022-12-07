LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — 23-year-old Donivon Isaac Forbes was in court on Tuesday, representing himself in a hearing ahead of his trial for attempted murder, according to court records.

Forbes was arrested in April after authorities said he not only shot a man in the head but stabbed him in the neck, too.

27-year-old Jason Montalto had been attacked by Forbes, police said, while working at American Wholesale Books in the Industry Park area of Florence on April 13, 2022.

The Florence Police Department said they found Montalto unresponsive when they arrived on the scene. He was flown to Vanderbilt, where he underwent surgery and was eventually upgraded to a stable condition.

Forbes was taken into custody and placed on a $60,000 bond.

Online court documents show Forbes has decided to represent himself in the trial, despite Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Gil Self and others urging him that it isn’t quite the wisest decision.

Forbes will have an advisory counsel, Jeffery Redcross, by his side throughout the trial.

The 23-year-old also requested the judge revoke an order for him to undergo a mental evaluation ahead of the trial, but that motion was denied.

According to the TimesDaily, Forbes’ grandfather testified during the hearing, saying his grandson had told him in the past that he heard voices, once saying he was God. They also report that Forbes has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Forbes’ trial is set to begin on February 6, 2023.