FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — This week, schools across the country recognized and thanked one of the most important positions: the school resource officers (SRO).

As part of National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day, which happened on February 16, schools in the Tennessee Valley took time to thank the officers for their hard work. News 19 spoke to one SRO in the Shoals to hear what the job is like.

Florence High School SRO Matt Burcham says the job is unique and he enjoys being able to interact with students.

“It was a bit of an adjustment when I first took the assignment,” Burcham told News 19. “I’m currently in my eighth year doing the SRO assignment, but once I got adjusted after a couple of months, I just realized that I was here for them and able to assist them in any way they need.

SRO duties go beyond fighting crime and protecting students. Burcham says he’s responsible for helping students and faculty any way he can and enjoys his daily interactions with students around the school.

“You’re a resource to them for any legal issues [or] behavioral issues,” Burcham continued. “Anything that students or staff may have going on outside of these walls that they may need some assistance or guidance with.”

Burcham says his main priority on the job is visibility. He wants to make sure that students and faculty know where he is and can contact him whenever they need.