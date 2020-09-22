Florence Sportsplex reopens after closing due to COVID-19 concerns

FLORENCE, Ala. — As COVID-19 restrictions ease, some recreational facilities are reopening, like the Florence Sportsplex which reopened to the public last Monday.

This week, the complex is resuming sports like flag football and soccer.

Athletic Director Randy Burns said the complex was forced to close back in March because of the pandemic, canceling baseball and softball in the process.

Burns said since reopening, seeing the parking lot empty has become a rare sight. “We’re back to some normalcy,” he said. “The main thing with the COVID stuff is we just ask people to try to social distance and wear masks if you’re next to somebody not in the same family.”

Burns added that spring sports like baseball and softball will now take place this fall.