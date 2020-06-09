Florence school gets grant to add classrooms for younger kids

FLORENCE, Ala. – W.C. Handy School has been awarded a $1.2 million grant to add classrooms for children as young as 6 weeks old.

The grant from the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education will allow the school to add four classroom units for children ranging in age from 6 weeks to 4 years old.

Each classroom will have an early childhood education teacher, an auxiliary teacher and a floating auxiliary teacher, according to Florence City Schools.

The program will be ready in August and will have a tuition cost, the district said. There will also be before- and after-school care available.

Parents who are interested can register through the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education website.