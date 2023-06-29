FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — While everyone is looking for ways to get out of the heat, cold weather is to blame for why some people in the Shoals don’t have an escape.

Typically, the Salvation Army of the Shoals would use its shelter in Florence as a cooling station for those in need, but the building is undergoing renovations.

Freezing cold temperatures that made its way through the Tennessee Valley in December caused a water pipe to freeze and burst, flooding the dormitories of the Salvation Army’s shelter.

However, the organization is still helping despite their shelter being temporarily closed. With the heat index reaching extreme levels, the organization is working to provide some relief.

Captain Donna Watts is one of the leaders at the Salvation Army in Florence. She says the organization will always find a way to be there for the community.

“We’re going to open up a place in both of our stores where individuals can come in sit down cool off a little bit, we’ll have some ice-cold water for them,” Watts said.

Watts said while it took some flexibility, the ultimate goal is to help protect those who are most vulnerable.

The organization is working with cities in the Shoals to create other cooling stations, but for now, Captain Richard Watts says they’re here to help those in need.

“We know that making someone walk from one side of town to the other just to get a bottle of water not really helpful just trying to help those that just don’t have a place to get out of this heat,” Watts told News 19.

Those two stores where the cooling stations will be available are on North Court Street in Florence, and on Hatch Boulevard in Sheffield. Seating at both locations will be limited — and there will be time limits so the Salvation Army can help as many people as possible.