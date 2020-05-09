Florence restaurant owner discusses changes after Gov. Ivey announces amended safer-at-home order

FLORENCE, Ala. — Many viewers watching Governor Kay Ivey’s announcement Friday morning were excited to hear what was changing.

“Beginning this next Monday, May 11, restaurants will be able to open a 50 percent occupancy rate with a six-foot spacing between tables and other guidance as been agreed upon by the Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association,” said Governor Ivey.

This news came as a surprise to restaurant owner Bobby Lindholm. He owns Cheesy Bob Grilled Cheese on North Pine Street in Florence.

“It’s going to be actually a really positive thing because it’s going to allow us to open up our outdoor seating area for the tiki hut and separate the seats enough but give people an option to actually dine in with us,” said Lindholm.

The business currently operates by using a walk-up window where customers receive their orders. Lindholm did this in order to comply with the governor’s original stay-at-home order.

The amended safer-at-home order changes that. “One of the other things that really is powerful about that is it allows people to come in and shop around just a little bit, just enough. We can promote our menus, we can promote other items that people normally can’t even see because they’re not even allowed in the building.’

Lindholm also sells t-shirts, stickers, and beverages, which he said has seen a significant drop in sales. “Obviously because a lot of people do have drinks at home and things like that so we’re excited to kind of get people back into the flow of purchasing additional items in the store,” he said.

Lindholm said he believes the governor allowing restaurants to reopen is a good thing as long as people continue to be cautious.