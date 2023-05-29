FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Logan’s Roadhouse in Florence was damaged during an overnight fire on Sunday.

Officials with Florence Fire & Rescue (FFR) told News 19 that they received the call at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday after a passerby noticed the smoke.

The fire had already reportedly reached the roof before authorities arrived on the scene.

FFR Officials said that they were able to put the fire out by 9:00 p.m., which was before any major damage was done to the restaurant.

The fire is believed to have begun inside the kitchen’s ventilation system. Restaurant employees told News 19 that they hope to have the restaurant back open later in the week.