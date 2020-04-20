Florence Recycle Center asks that residents be mindful about what can and can’t go in the recycle bin

FLORENCE, Ala. — Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, employees at the Florence Recycle Center are hard at work sorting and separating materials to be baled and sold.

Solid Waste and Recycling Director David Koonce said the amount of materials coming into the center has increased during the pandemic as more people are staying home—but not all recyclables are created equal.

“We’ve got a lot of people recycling,” said Koonce. “We always appreciate that, it seems though we have a lot of people putting stuff in their recycling carts that’s not recyclable, a lot of sheet plastic, a lot of plastic water hoses, Styrofoam, things that we can’t accept are coming in the recycle cart and causing us a lot of trouble.”

Koonce said one issue is people using their recycle carts for excess waste whenever their garbage carts are full.

“If you put stuff in the recycle cart that doesn’t go in there, it costs us extra time to pull it out to have to throw it away,” said Koonce. “It really hurts us so we try to get you to recycle right and just the things that we can accept.”

Items they accept include cans, bottles, paper, and cardboard.

Koonce said if space is an issue, there’s an alternative. “Rather than put it in your recycle cart, call the department and we can get you an extra garbage cart for a $41 deposit,” he said.

It’s a small price to pay to help the Florence Recycle Center maintain its efficiency.

For a complete list on materials accepted at the center, click here.