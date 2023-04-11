FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Florence will be making multiple improvements to the Pine Street Bridge, which runs through the University of North Alabama (UNA) campus.

Florence City Engineer Bill Batson told News 19 that they began noticing corrosion on the bridge around two years ago. He said that the bridge sees more traffic than any other bridge in the city.

Batson also said that they will be putting fencing around the two sidewalks on either side of the bridge.

The total cost of the bridge repairs will be around $670,000. However, $250,000 will come from a state grant.

“Hopefully it’ll make the students feel a lot safer when they’re crossing the bridge,” Batson said.

Students at UNA told News 19 that they were very excited that the city is working to make the area safer.

“I think that would be an excellent idea,” said Jania Hyter, a UNA student. “It’s a very dangerous bridge to cross sometimes.”

Florence Mayor Andy Betterton told News 19 that this is one of the city’s first steps to being a safer, more walkable area.

“To my knowledge, there’s never been anybody injured on that bridge, but we want that. We want it to stay that way,” Betterton said.

Batson later said that there’s no date set for the work to start. However, he does expect it to be done quickly.