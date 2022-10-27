FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Florence preacher was injured after he fell off the roof of a woman’s home he was helping to clean.

James Senn, a preacher at Macedonia Church of Christ, was helping a woman by cleaning her gutters when the ladder fell out from underneath him.

Tyler Senn, James’ son, told News 19 that he had a compound leg fracture from the fall.

First responders provided aid at the scene but ultimately decided to airlift the preacher to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.