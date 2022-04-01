FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Florence-Lauderdale Port Authority will begin a dredging project to clean silt from the Florence port this year.

The port has not been dredged in nearly two decades. Silt and other debris have piled up underneath the water, making it unsafe for large barges to come through the water at certain times of year. Florence-Lauderdale Port Authority Director, Hal Greer, told News 19 that this project is long overdue.

“We have trouble when the water’s drawn down at our docks being able to service a barge,” Greer said. “We’re trying to overcome that as well as expand the fleeting area in the harbor.”

Large barges require a minimum depth of nine feet to safely come into port. After this project, the minimum depth in the port will be 10 feet even when the river is at its lowest.

Greer also told News 19 that the project would allow the port to increase their maximum capacity and improve boat traffic. There is no timetable for the project, but it is expected to take multiple months to clear out the necessary 62,000 cubic yards of silt.