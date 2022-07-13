FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department welcomed five new officers on Monday. There are now seven new recruits who have met their requirements and were hired by the department.

Training Officer Lt. Mark Senf said they’ve started doing daily physical training and learning protocol, but they still have a ways to go before working on their own

“It’s great to see new, younger officers and seeing the motivation they have, and that feeling they get when they raise their hand and swear an oath and want to protect the citizens of the city,” Senf told News 19.

The new officers will continue training in Florence until September.

Later this year, they’ll be sent to the state police academy for 14 weeks. Once they’re back in Florence, they’ll finish with another 12 week field training program.

Lt. Senf said the new officers should be working on their own by next April.