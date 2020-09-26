Florence Police warning residents to be on the lookout for warrant scam calls

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police are warning residents of a new scam going around.

The police department says they’ve received a few calls from citizens saying that scammers used the department’s phone number to advise residents that they had warrants.

The scammers then told victims they had to pay those warrants over the phone.

Florence police say that no law enforcement agency will contact you to pay for warrants through gift cards or wire transfers.

They add that if you receive a call like this to please call the police department directly.