FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence police warned residents Sunday after receiving information about a recent phone scam.

Police said scammers are calling people and asking for money on behalf of the department.

Police stressed they would never contact anyone over the phone to solicit money.

We have received information of a phone scam where individuals are asking for money on behalf of the police department. The Florence Police Department will NOT contact anyone over the phone to solicit money. pic.twitter.com/0bkgKAbUdS — Florence Police Dept (@FlorenceALPD) April 26, 2020