Florence Police warn of cows loose on roadway Shoals by: News 19 Posted: Sep 10, 2020 / 04:47 AM CDT / Updated: Sep 10, 2020 / 04:47 AM CDT FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police are warning motorists to watch out for cows on the road. In a Facebook post from just before 4:00 Thursday morning, the department said multiple cows were loose in the area of Veterans Drive and Poplar Street.