Florence Police warn of cows loose on roadway

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police are warning motorists to watch out for cows on the road. In a Facebook post from just before 4:00 Thursday morning, the department said multiple cows were loose in the area of Veterans Drive and Poplar Street.

