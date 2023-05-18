FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A block of a downtown Florence road has been condensed to two lanes ‘until further notice’, according to authorities.

The Florence Police Department (FPD) said that Pine Street from Tombigbee Street to Mobile Street will be condensed to a two-lane road until further notice.

In a news release Thursday, the department said the change was due to the construction of a new parking deck on Pine Street.

The new parking deck is set to be around five and a half stories tall, and large enough to fit nearly 300 vehicles. It’s the first project in a long-term plan to give more parking and more space to the downtown area.

Both FPD and the University of North Alabama Police Department advised residents to be careful in the area due to the presence of construction crews