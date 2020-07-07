Florence Police wants to remind residents to bring valuables inside each night

FLORENCE, Ala. — If you follow the Florence Police Department on social media, chances are you’ve seen a series of helpful posts each night.

Because of a recent uptick in vehicle burglaries, Florence Police wants to remind residents of the 9 p.m. routine. Every night at 9, bring anything valuable—including firearms inside the home and lock your vehicle. And remember to lock your home’s doors and windows as well.

“Most of these, a very large percentage, are what I might refer to as a crime of convenience,” Captain Ira Davis said. “People are tugging on doors, there’s valuables inside the vehicle and they’re just simply taking them.”

Captain Davis said the 9 p.m. routine is part of a national campaign the department has adopted and to date, has been fairly successful.