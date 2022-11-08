FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) is asking for the public’s help to find names that fit their three newest (and cutest) recruits.

The three beauties pictured on the department’s Facebook page Monday showing off the new officers included one male Belgian cross, a male quarter horse and a female quarter horse.

FPD’s Mounted Patrol says they will gather the top name suggestions and will hold a voting contest in the near future.

According to the Florence City website, the Mounted Patrol typically has four specially-trained horses and officers and helps work special events and festivals, along with parking lot patrols during the busy holiday shopping seasons.

They’re also utilized, on rare occasions, to disperse crowds using the massive size of the horse.

Some names that have already been suggested include Beth and Rip (from Yellowstone), Flo, Valor, Blaze, Beauregard and Waffles.

One person did comment suggesting one horse be named Risner, after fallen Sgt. Nick Risner who was killed in the line of duty last year.