Florence Police: Son kills father Friday night

NOTE: Florence Police initially provided an incorrect time of the call Friday night. This has been corrected.

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police said a man was arrested Friday night and faces murder charges after killing his father.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, police said they were called to a shooting in the 4200-block of Chisholm Road. Officers on scene found John Sherwood White, 59, had been shot. He was taken to North Alabama Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives said his son John Patrick White was arrested as a suspect and taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center. His bond was set at $150,000.