Florence Police searching for robbers after Saturday morning car burglary

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police said a man was robbed early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 1100-block of Waterloo Road around 2 a.m. for a robbery.

According to police, the victim said he was driving on Waterloo Road when another vehicle forced him to stop.

Two men left the other vehicle, walked over to his vehicle, and ordered him out at gunpoint.

The robbers took valuables and left the area. The victim wasn’t injured.

Anyone with information should contact Florence Police or Shoals Area Crime Stoppers.