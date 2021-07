FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting case

FPD said the person pictured is a person of interest in a theft from Dick’s Sporting Goods on July 10, but the pictures are from a separate incident that occurred at Academy Sports.

Anyone who may know the person of interest should contact Florence Police at (256) 760-6504, send a message to the FPD Facebook page, or text 274637 with the keyword FPDTIP followed by the tip.