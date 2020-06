FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence police are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway 14-year-old girl.

Victoria Rose McDonald was last seen in Florence Sunday, police said.

McDonald is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about McDonald’s location is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610. They also can text a tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP with a message.