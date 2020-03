Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - The Florence Police Department needs help finding a missing child.

Police said Noah James Whisman, 17, was last seen leaving his home on March 13.

According to police, Noah was last seen wearing blue jeans, a Nike baseball cap, and a backpack.

The Florence Police Department asks anyone who has any information about Noah's whereabouts to please call 256-760-6610.