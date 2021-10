Florence Police said Kendal Grace Bartlett was last seen leaving her Florence home Monday. (Photo courtesy Florence Police/ALEA)

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police said a teen has been missing from the Florence area since Monday.

Florence Police said Kendal Grace Bartlett, 16, left her home Tuesday and hasn’t returned.

Bartlett is 5′ 7″, weighs 95 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police added that she may be traveling in a 1994 Chevy S10 pickup truck with Alabama license plate 41JF779.

Anyone with information on her location should call Florence Police at (256) 760-6610.