FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Florence Police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old boy.

According to a Facebook post, 12-year-old Kian Edele was last seen in the 1900 block of Chisholm Road in Florence on Saturday, January 29. He was wearing gray pants, black shoes, and a black zip-up jacket at the time.

Police say Kian has long hair on the top of his head, but the sides are cut shorter.

If you have any information related to Kian’s whereabouts, contact Florence Police at 256-760-6610.