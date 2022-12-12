FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) is asking you to keep an eye out for a 38-year-old man they say is missing.

Michael David Reading was last seen in the area of Thompson Street in Florence on November 30, 2022. Police say he “has not returned.”

Reading was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket, gray sweatpants and burgundy Nike shoes, authorities say, adding that they don’t have an idea of which direction he might be traveling in.

(Florence Police Dept.) (Florence Police Dept.)

Police describe Reading as being 5’4″ and weighing around 290 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

They ask anyone with information on his whereabouts or who may have seen him recently to contact them at (256) 760-6610.