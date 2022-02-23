FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Florence Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run crash in December of 2021.

FPD Detectives say Marlin Javier Vindel Lopez, 48, is wanted for questioning.

Officers were called to a crash where Lori Lynne Avery died. The wreck happened on Chisholm Road.

Investigators said that Avery walking when she was hit by a Nissan Altima and the driver left the scene.

FPD Officer N. White found the Altima suspected in the crime on South Kirkman Street.

If you know where Lopez is, call Florence Police at (256)760-6610, text a tip to 274637 using the keyword FPDTIP plus your message, or call Crime Stoppers at (256)386-8685.