FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Retired Florence Police K9 Hercules has passed away, the department said on Thursday.

Hercules, who began his career with the Florence Police Department (FPD) in 2016, was forced to retire in the spring of 2022 after a medical condition prevented his ability to meet the physical demands of his job.

In a social media post on Thursday, the department confirmed the K9 died at the age of eight after enjoying a short retirement with his partner, Officer Eddie Grissom.

At two years old, Hercules was donated to FPD by Global K9 Protection Services out of Franklin, Tennessee. He underwent extensive training through the United States Police Canine Association which he maintained throughout his career, completing yearly recertification.

The Belgian Malinois was trained for tracking, locating evidence, apprehending violent criminals and detecting narcotics. Everyone in the department says Hercules was known for his fun personality and eagerness to work.

