FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Florence woman is facing several counts of drug-related charges following a fight and search of local apartments, authorities confirm.

The Florence Police Department says officers responded to a call for a fight in the area of Cherry Hill Homes on Tuesday, June 7.

While investigating the fight, officers said they could smell an odor of marijuana coming from one of the nearby apartments. Upon searching the apartments, officers found marijuana in plain view, along with a set of scales.

Officers then contacted the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force.

Agents with the task force obtained a search warrant for the apartment. During a search of the apartment, agents found marijuana, crack cocaine, hydrocodone pills digital scales and a razor blade with cocaine residue still on it.

Authorities said all of those items were well within reach of two children inside the apartment.

33-year-old Rameka Lashala Fuqua was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of chemical endangerment of a child.