Florence Police Officers read to children on social media in new online series

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Florence Police Department is spreading some positivity during this time in a familiar way.

The department has started a new series called “Books and Badges.” Throughout the school year officers are invited to area schools to read to students, but with students now learning from home, the department decided to take a digital approach and bring the stories to them via social media. The department is also using this as an opportunity to help children remain positive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just want them to know as well that we’re all in this together and we’re going to get through it; everything’s going to be okay,” said Officer Justin Hill.

“Books and Badges” takes place every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 11:00 on the Florence Police Facebook page and YouTube.