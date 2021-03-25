Florence Police Officer struck by lightning

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Florence Police Officer was struck by lightning during the severe storms on Thursday, according to Chief Ron Tyler.

According to reports, the officer was putting out barricades at the intersection of Chisholm Road and Gresham Road. Other Florence Police Officers were able to provide immediate first aid and transported him to the North Alabama Medical Center.

Chief Tyler says the officer is awake and alert.

The chief said the officer does have some burns.

#BREAKING: A Florence, Alabama police officer was struck by lightning this afternoon. The officer is currently awake and alert at North Alabama Medical Center. Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler says the officer suffered burns from the strike. @whnt #alwx — Hunter Drinkard (@HDrinkardTV) March 25, 2021

Will Corey on Twitter said he was in the area getting video when the lightning strike hit.

Was out filming some flooding in Florence and caught this lightning strike that struck a @FlorenceALPD officer (who is doing ok in the hospital) #alwx pic.twitter.com/FCQ4GionUQ — Will Corey (@willsfc) March 25, 2021