FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Florence police officer was arrested Tuesday following a domestic violence incident, according to authorities.

The Florence Police Department (FPD) says that Javen Pillar, a Florence police officer, was involved in a “domestic violence incident” on October 4 around 7:30 p.m., which led to him being arrested.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) was brought in for the investigation after FPD found out that the incident involved one of their officers.

Pillar was arrested for third-degree domestic violence and booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

The investigation will be led by LCSO.