FLORENCE, Ala (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) is asking for help in finding a missing man.

According to the department, 38-year-old James Micheal Terhune was last seen in the Florence area.

Terhune is described as 5’11” tall and weighing around 204 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

FPD said his direction of travel and clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding Terhune’s whereabouts should contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610.