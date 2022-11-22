FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man they say has multiple active warrants for domestic violence.

Freddie Henry Liles is 22 years old.

According to authorities, he is wanted on five active warrants for the following:

Domestic violence by strangulation

Third-degree domestic violence, assault

Third-degree domestic violence, harassment

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment

Interference with a domestic violence emergency call

Florence Police Dept.

Police say Liles is 6’03”, weighs around 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, with no reported scars or tattoos.

If you or anyone you know has any information on where Liles might be, contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610.

The department says you can also send them a message here. You can also call 911.