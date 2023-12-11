FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Florence Police are asking anyone with information about an attempted robbery at a Jack’s restaurant on Monday morning to come forward.

According to a spokesperson for the Florence Police Department (FPD), officers responded to a robbery call at the Jack’s on Jeremy Drive at around 7:15 a.m.

Employees told police a white man wearing a tan toboggan, green coat, dark pants, and a medical mask approached and handed one employee a note stating he was armed, and this was a robbery. Witnesses reported that the man appeared to be in his late forties.

Officials say that after not receiving any money, the man walked out of the restaurant.

Anyone with information about this robbery or the person involved is asked to contact FPD Detective Price at (256) 760-6583 or text “fpdtip” to 274637.