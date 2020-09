FLORENCE, Ala. — One person was killed Monday in a wreck on Cox Creek Drive in Florence.

The Lauderdale County coroner confirmed one person was dead, but did not release the person’s name pending notification of family.

@whnt, @BenSmith_WHNT Florence -Crash at Coxcreek Pkwy & Darby Dr. Emergency vehicles and Coroner Vehicle on scene with a tarp over a badly damaged vehicle. pic.twitter.com/KpjjJCn7YY — Nigel Summersby (@NSummersby) September 21, 2020

The wreck happened around noon at the intersection of Cox Creek Parkway and Darby Drive.