FLORENCE, Ala (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) says it is investigating after a shots fired call at Walmart Sunday night.

FPD said that just before 7 p.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Walmart on Hough Road. The department said one person was treated on the scene by emergency medical services but did not say how that person was injured.

FPD said the detectives are speaking with everyone believed to be involved in the incident. The department said no bystanders were hurt in the incident and there is no additional threat to the community.

FPD said the incident is being actively investigated and more information will be released when it becomes available.