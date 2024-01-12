FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) says it has identified a man found dead Friday morning.

The department said Friday morning at around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a “person down” in the 1200 block of Florence Boulevard. FPD said when they arrived they found a man dead on the ground near the access road.

According to the department, the man has been identified as 58-year-old Thomas Messer. FPD said the cause of the Messer’s death is unknown.

The department said investigators have begun an investigation into Messer’s death and are asking anyone with information to contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610. FPD said residents can also text a tip to 274637 using the keyword FPDTIP or call Crime Stoppers (256) 386-8685