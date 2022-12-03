FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) says a man was found dead after apparently drowning.

FPD identified the man as 69-year-old Charles Hollis of Sheffield. The department said officers responded to the area of South Poplar Street at 9:30 a.m. Friday on a call of a man drowning.

FPD said a fisherman, fishing by boat had located a body and called the police. Officers on the scene were then able to locate the man who they were able to identify as Hollis.

FPD said Hollis appeared to have fallen into the water while fishing from the bank of the nearby river. The department said Hollis’ family said he could not swim.